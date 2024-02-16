India’s New Policies On The Myanmar Border Raise Many Questions

The Centre flagged the two new announcements earlier this month as necessary measures to protect India’s sensitive northeastern border region. The ongoing civil war and instability in Myanmar have further muddied the waters. Fencing the 1,643-km border is a herculean task, considering much of it is in inhospitable terrain and passes through areas that are controlled by ethnic armies fighting the junta. The Myanmar government has little control here.

"It has been decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," India’s Home minister Amit Shah had announced earlier this month. It sounds reassuring but is hardly effective.

This is the instinctive reaction of governments to migration from bordering countries. This is true not just in India but across the world. Whether it is the US President Donald Trump announcing a wall on the border with Mexico, or the Pakistan government wanting to fence its border with Afghanistan to protect itself from terror attacks.