India's Chandipura Virus Outbreak Largest In 20 Years, Says WHO | All About The Encephalitic Illness, Symptoms

What Is Chandipura Virus?

CHPV - Chandipura Virus - is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and has been linked to outbreaks of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. An uptick in CPHV infections is reported in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during monsoon season.

CPHV is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks.

Main symptoms of CPHV are fever, with coma and convulsions with occur within 48 to 72 hours of symptoms onset. Other symptoms include -

Mild respiratory distress

Headaches

Fatigue

Body and muscle aches

Vomiting

To combat the outbreak, WHO has recommended vector control and protection against bites from sandflies, ticks and mosquitoes such as carrying out insecticidal spraying and fumigation.

(With inputs from PTI)