Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
 Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Missile

According to an Indian Navy official, the long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 3:39 pm

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy. 

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture. 

