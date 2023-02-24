India Slams Pakistan Over Jammu And Kashmir Reference In UN

India slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly, terming the provocation as “regrettable and misplaced” and called out Islamabad’s track record of harbouring terrorists.

“I’m taking the floor today to say that India chooses this time not to respond to Pakistan’s mischievious provocations. Our advice to the delegate of Pakistan is to refer to our numerous Rights of Reply that we have exercised in the past,” Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said.

While exercising India's Right to Reply, Mathur also said that Pakistan must look at its own track record "as a state that harbours and provides safe havens to terrorists and does so with impunity." The response came after Pakistan’s envoy at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir while delivering the explanation of vote on the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine.

This is not the first time that India has hit back at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in UN. In December, India asserted that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonize" in the power UN organ after Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier this month as well, responding to Pakistan’s raising of the Kashmir issue during a UNGA meeting, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Rajesh Parihar, said that Islamabad repeatedly utters falsehoods about India. Parihar said that irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an “integral and inalienable” part of India.

Member countries had gathered for the vote on the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session. India abstained on a resolution that underscored the need to reach “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, as New Delhi questioned whether the world was “anywhere near a possible solution” acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv a year into the Ukrainian conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)