India recorded 1,233 new coronavirus infections and 31 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's update on on Wednesday morning.

With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,23,215. The total death toll rose to 5,21,101.

The new infections on Wednesday saw a reduction of 674 cases. Active cases further dipped to 14,704, which comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With PTI inputs