Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Records 1,233 New COVID Infections, 31 Deaths

The new infections on Wednesday saw a reduction of 674 cases. Active cases further dipped to 14,704, which comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

India Records 1,233 New COVID Infections, 31 Deaths
COVID samples PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:31 am

India recorded 1,233 new coronavirus infections and 31 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's update on on Wednesday morning. 

With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,23,215. The total death toll rose to 5,21,101.

The new infections on Wednesday saw a reduction of 674 cases. Active cases further dipped to 14,704, which comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent.       

Related stories

Citing WHO Data, Centre Says India Has 'Lowest' 374 COVID-19 Deaths Per Million Population

Denmark Adds COVID-19 Extremism In Terror Assessment

Two Years On, When Will The Covid Pandemic End?

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Coronavirus Daily COVID Cases New Covid Cases Covid Deaths Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Day After: Existing Sintex Shareholders Stare At Market Void

A Day After: Existing Sintex Shareholders Stare At Market Void

7 Offbeat Things To Do in Kolkata's Iconic Park Street

7 Offbeat Things To Do in Kolkata's Iconic Park Street