India To Fence 1,643-KM-Long Border With Myanmar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

What did Amit Shah say?

Taking it to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Shah said, the Narendra Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.

"It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," he said.

"They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon," he said.