India Climbs To 48th Place In ICAO Ranking; Earns Highest Ever EI Score Of 85.49 %

Leaving China and Denmark behind, India has jumped to 48th position from 102nd rank four years ago. India, in its highest-ever ranking is now in the Top 50 list of countries in terms of comprehensive safety audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had last month audited the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to check its effective implementation (EI) of critical safety elements.

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar on Saturday said, "We have done well. Now the challenge lies in retaining the newfound status. DGCA is a bunch of extremely competent officials and we are confident that given proper support, we will improve further."

Formal communication from ICAO is still awaited but with this score, Kumar added.

India's highest-ever score

India’s DGCA has earned its highest-ever EI score of 85.49 per cent. In the last audit in 2018, India’s score was 69.95 per cent when it ranked 102 with countries like Nepal (101st spot) Pakistan (100th spot), Bangladesh (94th spot) and Sudan (89th spot) above it.

Now that India has earned a slot among the top 50, it ranks above China (49), Israel (50), Turkey (54), Denmark (55) and Poland (60).