Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Becomes 68th Country To Join Interpol's Child Sexual Exploitation Database

India is now a part of Interpol's international child sexual exploitation (ICSE) database which will provide it with information on cases of child sexual abuse.

undefined
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 10:02 am

 India on Friday joined Interpol's international child sexual exploitation (ICSE) database which will allow it to draw links between victims, abusers, and crime scenes using audio-visual data.

The CBI, which is India's nodal agency for Interpol matters, joined the database making India the 68th country to connect to it, according to a statement from Interpol. "The ICSE database uses video & image comparison to analyze child sexual abuse material and make connections between victims, abusers, and places," it said.  An intelligence and investigative tool, the database allows specialized investigators to share information on cases of child sexual abuse.

 Through the image and video comparison software, the investigators can nail down the criminals by identifying victims and places of crime. "The database avoids duplication of effort and saves precious time by letting investigators know whether a series of images have already been discovered or identified in another country, or whether it has similar features to other images," according to Interpol.

Detectives in all 68 countries can exchange information and notes with their colleagues across the world. "By analyzing the digital, visual, and audio content of photographs and videos, victim identification experts can retrieve clues, identify any overlap in cases, and combine their efforts to locate victims of child sexual abuse," the Interpol website said. 

Related stories

Jharkhand HC Orders CBI To Take Over Investigation In School Student Binay Mahto Murder Case

Moosewala Killing: Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar

Interpol Elects United Arab Emirates Official As President

Tags

National CBI Child Sexual Abuse Interpol Audio-visual Data International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies