India's Active COVID-19 Cases Increase by 318 As 1,247 New Infections Reported

India on Tuesday reported 1,247 new coronavirus infections and one death, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,45,527, whereas the national death toll increased to 5,21,966 with one death from Uttar Pradesh.

The active cases soared by 318 to 11,860, comprising 0.03 per cent of total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry.

Lately, the national capital and the country at large have seen a surge in coronavirus infections. Delhi is now reporting around 500 cases a day — from around 200 a week ago. The national capital's positivity rate also soared to 7.72 on Monday. India on Monday reported a surge by 90 per cent with 2,183 new infections.

