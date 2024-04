National

In Pics | Heatwave Hits Parts Of India, Mercury Soars Above 40 Deg C In Several States

Extreme summer temperatures have hit parts of India hard with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding heatwave alerts for several states including West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha among others. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) decides to sound a heatwave alert only when the normal maximum temperature recorded over at least two localities in plains touches 40 degree Celsius mark and exceeds 4.5 degree Celsius from normal while a severe heatwave is declared if the temperature exceeds 6 degrees Celsius from normal.