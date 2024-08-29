In J&K, Kulgam Creates Space For The Left With Its CPI(M) Candidate

Several voters that we spoke to attested to this point. They said that they do not vote for the CPI(M) party for its ideology but for its candidate’s ability to fulfil his promises by providing basic governance in the constituency. Whether that reflects the core values of the party or the commitments of its candidate, it does not concern us as long as it does not threaten our religious or cultural identity, they said. Some voters clearly articulated that they keep their religion out during voting for the CPI(M) by acting as a “rational voter” in the electoral governance system. The politics of Tarigami does not question their religion or identity so they keep their faith as a personal matter while voting for him. Their vote is for the party’s progressive politics and alleviating the common masses from the basic difficulties that they face on a daily basis. Apart from good governance provided by Tarigami in his constituency, other votes highlighted the development work undertaken by Tarigami in the constituency by effective use of MLA funds. Besides, Tarigami is seen as more accessible, honest and clean. A voter on the condition of anonymity shared that even some of the Jamaat members choose to vote for the CPI(M) in Kulgam by saying that their vote was not for the leftist ideology but for the people-centric politics of Tarigami.