In Electoral Bond Scheme Row, What Is A Proportionality Test Mentioned By SC?

The Supreme Court on Thursday junked the electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous funding to political parties by striking down the legal provisions introducing and laying down its framework.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held that the 2018 scheme was "violative" of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to information. It also held as "unconstitutional" the proviso to Section 29C(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Section 182(3) of the Companies Act of 2013 and Section 13A(b) of the Income Tax Act of 1961, as amended by the Finance Act, 2017.