Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
National

Immoral Alliance Between Congress-CPI(M) And BJP In Sagardighi, Claims Mamata After TMC's Bypoll Loss

Addressing a press meet, Banerjee said that her party will go it alone in the 2024 elections, "with the support of common people".

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee described victory of Congress at Sagardighi by-elections Photo: PTI

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 4:54 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday described the victory of the Congress at Sagardighi by-elections as "immoral", alleging that the grand old party, besides the CPI(M), had entered into an understanding with the BJP to defeat the Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a press meet, Banerjee said that her party will go it alone in the 2024 elections, "with the support of common people". "For the Sagardighi loss, I do not blame anyone. Sometimes, in a democracy, developments may usually be positive or negative. But, there is an immoral alliance, which we strongly condemn. The BJP transferred its votes to the Congress," Banerjee told reporters here. 

"(In Sagardighi), everyone played the communal card. The BJP, of course, played the communal card. The Congress, CPI(M), however, turned out to be bigger players in this regard,” she stated. The TMC supremo claimed that the Congress, after having sought the "saffron camp’s help", should refrain from calling itself anti-BJP.

"In the 2024 elections, the TMC will go it alone. We will fight with people's support. I believe those who want to defeat the BJP will certainly vote for the TMC," she added.

