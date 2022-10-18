If India And US Work Together, It Will Be Beneficial For Entire Humanity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

India and the US working together would be beneficial for the entire humanity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

Interacting with a delegation of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) at his official residence here, Adityanath said, "India is the biggest democracy in the world and the USA is the biggest economy...if both these countries work together, then it would be beneficial for the world's humanity."

During the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar gave a brief introduction to the delegation members about the steps taken by the government to upgrade roads, railways, waterways and air infrastructure, progress in the defence corridor as well as 25 industrial and sectoral policies in the state, according to an official statement.

Adityanath said, "With a population of 25 crore, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state of India. We have the biggest land bank, industry-friendly policies and strong law and order. We are not only self-sufficient in the production of food grains but also exporting them. UP has the most fertile land in the country. As per the vision of the prime minister, and our promise of making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, US-ISPF can play a positive role."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become the country's growth engine, Adityanath said, "The state is ready to discharge its responsibility in this regard. In the past five years, UP has emerged as the best destination for industrial investment."

On the UP Global Investors Summit which will be held from February 10 to 12, the chief minister said, "This summit is a better opportunity to further strengthen the Indo-US bilateral trade ties. Cooperation of the US-ISPF is expected."

He said US companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, PepsiCo and Walmart are already working in the state, and their experience is good. The government is safeguarding the interests of investors and giving them all types of protection, he said.

The 30-member delegation that met the chief minister included Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF; Nandita Bakshi, president and CEO of Bank of the West; Ajay Singh, chairman of SpiceJet; Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of Public Policy, Meta (Facebook); CEO of Standard Chartered Zareen Daruwala; and former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)