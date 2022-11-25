Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
IED Found In Mini-Bus Carrying 20 Passengers On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad.

Weather: Fresh snowfall in Jammu
Weather: Fresh snowfall in Jammu Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 10:46 pm

Police found an improvised explosive device (IED) in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

“We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was searched and a suspected object was found at 12 pm,” SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters here.

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint.

The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad, she said.

An investigation is on to find out what is material used in this IED, the SSP said.

National IED Bomb Jammu-Srinagar Jammu-Srinagar Highway Bomb Squad
