IAS Officer TV Somanathan Appointed As Cabinet Secretary

The role of Cabinet Secretary was appointed to senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was on Saturday as he is replacing Rajiv Gauba.
Somanathan was currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.
An official order confirming the change of personnel stated, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS, as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2024."
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," it read.
Somanathan is a 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.
Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago on August 30, 2019.