IAF Launches Probe Over 'Inadvertent Release Of Air Store' From Fighter Jet At Pokhran Firing Range

An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area due to technical malfunction on Wednesday, the IAF said.
The IAF said an enquiry by has been ordered to investigate into the incident.
No damage to life or property has been reported, it said.
The Pokhran firing range, located in the Thar Desert near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, is a key site for testing and training exercises by the Indian forces.
The incident comes over two years a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired from India into Pakistan. The missile, which was unarmed, crashed into Mian Channu in the Khanewal District of Punjab, Pakistan, and triggered speculation about possibility of diplomatic fallout.
The unarmed missile led to damages to some buildings and also left a crater in a field, leading to initial confusion and concern among local residents.
The incident, which had potential of leading to a military confrontation, was quickly acknowledged by Indian authorities as an accident due to a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.