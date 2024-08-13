I-Day: Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 4am On August 15, Says DMRC

In view of the Independence Day related preparations in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Tuesday that the metro services will begin at 4am on Thursday, August 15. The regular schedule of Delhi Metro runs between 5am to 11:30pm.
The decision has been made by keeping in mind the convenience of all the people who will go to the historic Red Fort to celebrate the day's ceremony.
It has been further notified that on Thursday, trains will be available at an interval of 15 minutes till 6AM on all lines and revert to the daily timetable for the rest of the day.
Furthermore, according to DMRC, passengers holding government-issued invitation cards for the Independence Day ceremony will be allowed to undertake their journey by simply showing their invitation cards and a proof of identity.
“People who will be in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence, will be permitted entry – and travel – on production of valid government issued photo identity cards. This arrangement will be valid for exit only at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, which are closest to the venue. The same invitation cards will also be valid for performing return journey from these three stations only,” DMRC said.
“Inside the trains, regular announcements will be made to inform the passengers about these arrangements. The cost towards such a travel will be reimbursed to the DMRC by the Ministry of Defence,” it added.