National

Hyderabad: Man Dies Ahead Of His Wedding During ‘Smile Designing’ Surgery

Hyderabad: The deceased underwent the 'smile designing' procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on February 16.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 20, 2024

Hyderabad Police discharging professional duties.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info-icon

Ahead of his wedding, a man in Hyderabad has died during a surgical procedure for smile enhancement.

The incident happened last week. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Laxmi Narayana Vinjam.

As per reports, the deceased underwent the 'smile designing' procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on February 16.

The deceased Laxmi Narayana Vinjam's father has alleged that he died of anesthesia overdose.

Advertisement

The father of the deceased Ramulu Vinjam reportedly said after his son fainted during the surgery, the staff called him and asked him to come to the clinic.

"We rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," he was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Advertisement

He as per the report also said his son had not informed them of the surgery. “He had no health issues. The doctors are responsible for his death," the distraught father Vinjam was quoted as saying.

A case has been filed against the clinic for negligence after his family filed a complaint.

Advertisement

"We are checking the hospital records and security camera footage," the officials said.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement