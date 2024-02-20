Hyderabad: Man Dies Ahead Of His Wedding During ‘Smile Designing’ Surgery

Ahead of his wedding, a man in Hyderabad has died during a surgical procedure for smile enhancement.
The incident happened last week. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Laxmi Narayana Vinjam.
As per reports, the deceased underwent the 'smile designing' procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on February 16.
The deceased Laxmi Narayana Vinjam's father has alleged that he died of anesthesia overdose.
The father of the deceased Ramulu Vinjam reportedly said after his son fainted during the surgery, the staff called him and asked him to come to the clinic.
"We rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," he was quoted by NDTV as saying.
He as per the report also said his son had not informed them of the surgery. “He had no health issues. The doctors are responsible for his death," the distraught father Vinjam was quoted as saying.
A case has been filed against the clinic for negligence after his family filed a complaint.
"We are checking the hospital records and security camera footage," the officials said.