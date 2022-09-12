Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hot, Humid Monday In Delhi, Light Rain Likely On Tuesday

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Hot, Humid Monday In Delhi, Light Rain Likely On Tuesday
Hot, Humid Monday In Delhi, Light Rain Likely On Tuesday Wikimedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:47 pm

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 79 per cent and 50 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain at some places in the city on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. 

On Sunday, the maximum temperature had settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Rajasthan Weather: Rain In Isolated Pockets, Lightning Kills 4 In Jhalawar

No Respite From Sultry Weather In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.7 Degree C

Hot, Humid Weather In Delhi; Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.1 Degree C

Tags

National Delhi Weather Weather Forecast Weather Bureau Weather News Humid Weather Light Rain New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka