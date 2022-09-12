Hot, Humid Monday In Delhi, Light Rain Likely On Tuesday

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 79 per cent and 50 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain at some places in the city on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature had settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input