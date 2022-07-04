Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hot And Humid Day In Delhi, Orange Alert For Moderate To Heavy Rain On Wednesday

Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

undefined
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:04 pm

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.


 The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the humidity levels oscillated between 62 percent and 89 percent.


 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.


 The IMD uses four-color codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

Related stories

Sultry Weather In Delhi; Relief Ahead

IMD Predicts Monsoon's Usual Arrival Amidst Pleasant Weather In Delhi

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: No Control Over Delhi Weather Conditions – Mahmudullah Riyad


 The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.


 Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average. 

Tags

National Sultry Weather Conditions National Capital Four-color Codes Weather Warnings Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Heavy Rain Or Thundershowers The India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended