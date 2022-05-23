Hope To Start Broadband Internet Service On SpiceJet Aircraft Soon: CMD

SpiceJet will induct more Boeing 737 Max aircraft over the next few months and it hopes to start broadband internet service on its planes soon, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh said on Monday.

The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft, according to its website. In his email to employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline, Singh said the carrier continues to fly with the highest loads month after month and expects to soar even higher in the coming months.

"The Boeing 737 Max – the flagship of our fleet – has successfully returned to service and earned rave reviews from passengers. Over the next few months we will induct many more Max aircraft in our fleet with the goal to replace all our older aircraft with the Max," he said.

SpiceXpress, the airline's successful cargo company, will add a substantial number of freighter aircraft further strengthening and consolidating its leadership position in the industry, he mentioned.

"We will continue to add new products and new routes to our network this year. SpiceClub, our wonderful loyalty programme launched our co-branded credit card recently and we hope to start a broadband internet service onboard our aircraft soon," he said.

SpiceJet's route network will also expand to include unique and exciting new destinations in India and around the world, its CMD noted. He said, "SpiceJet has been specially recognised for the stellar role you have all played in serving your country through the Covid crisis."

"We transported more than 1,00,000 oxygen concentrators to India when they were the most required. We were the first and the largest transporters of Covid vaccines in the country," Singh added.

