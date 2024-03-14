Holi Special Trains 2024: Indian Railways Announces 6 Trains Connecting Ludhiana To Major Cities

As per reports, this trains will provide service on March 22 and March 29. The train is bound for Udhampur's Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan railway station in Jammu and Kashmir and will leave New Delhi at around 11:45 pm on the specified dates. It will then return the following day at 9:30 am. The train will make a stop in Ludhiana on the way to Udhampur and back.