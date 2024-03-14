Holi Special Trains 2024: Indian Railways Announces 6 Trains Connecting Ludhiana To Major Cities

Indian Railways has announced Holi Special trains from March 18 to April 1 connecting Ludhiana to several major cities in the country.
As the festival of colours approaches, the Indian Railways have decided to make each of these special trains have a common stop at Ludhiana in Punjab to cope with the festival rush.
1. The New Delhi Festival Special Express Train:
As per reports, this trains will provide service on March 22 and March 29. The train is bound for Udhampur's Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan railway station in Jammu and Kashmir and will leave New Delhi at around 11:45 pm on the specified dates. It will then return the following day at 9:30 am. The train will make a stop in Ludhiana on the way to Udhampur and back.
2. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra-New Delhi Festival Special Express Train
On March 24 and March 31, while heading to Katra, the train will make a stop at Ludhiana during both the first leg of the trip and the return trip. The train is scheduled to leave from New Delhi at around 11:45 pm and return the next day by 9:30 am.
3. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi Festival Special Express Train
This train will also be available for its Ludhiana stop on March 24 and March 31 during its trip to Varanasi both in the first leg of the trip and the return trip. The train is scheduled to leave from Katra at 11:35 pm and return the next day at 11:25 am.
4. Subedarganj Superfast Express Special Train
The train will make a stop at Ludhiana on March 18, 25 and April 1. The departure from Subedarganj to Jammu is scheduled for around 4:10 pm and the return journey is set for the following day at 12:50 pm.
5. The Amritsar-Gorakhpur-Amritsar Festival Express Train
The train will operate on March 20 and 27, traveling from Gorakhpur to Amritsar and returning the following day.
6. The Amritsar-Gorakhpur-Amritsar Festival Express Train
The same train will start from Chhapra railway station and proceed to Amritsar on March 22 and 29.
The Indian Railways has also decided to run reserved and unreserved trains connecting south and east states such as Chennai Egmore- Santragachi Chennai Egmore Unreserved Special trains (06077/ 06078) and Reserved Special trains (06079/ 06080), reported the Times Of India.
Meanwhile Central Railways have also announced 112 trains for Holi Special services which passes through Mumbai and Pune while connecting major stops.