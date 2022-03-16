Holi 2022: 5 Reasons Why People Are Choosing Organic Colours To Play Holi This Year



With Holi around the corner, it’s the season of splashing colours! However, celebrating a safe Holi should always be the top priority for everyone. While India celebrates Holi in incredible ways across the country, the festival still poses risks to people in terms of the colours used.

Cheap Holi colours are mostly made of industrial dyes or oxidized metals mixed with oil. Chemicals such as Lead Oxide, Chromium Iodide, Copper Sulphate, Mercury Sulphite and Aluminium Bromide are widely used in Holi colours to get various colour shades. The toxicity of these colours are just not a health hazard for the skin, but can also cause other serious ailments, with a long-lasting effect.

Over the years, people have shifted to organic colours to safeguard themselves against the harmful effects of these toxic colours. Additionally, they are also eco-friendly and prove to be less hazardous for the surroundings.

What is Organic colour?

Organic colours are made from natural extracts and are easily available online. Mostly, made out of dried leaves, fruits and flowers, they are not only skin and health-friendly but also harmless for the environment. Different types of edible grade ingredients are used to make different colours. For example, the color red can be made organically using maize & rose flower petals.

Here are five reasons why more people are choosing organic colours this year.

Protects your hair and skin

Synthetic and chemical-rich Holi colours can be severely hazardous for your body causing sin disorders including acute nail fold inflammation, aggravation of pre-existing dermatoses, abrasion, discolouration, and contact dermatitis. On the flip side, natural and organic colours will pose no such harm and ensure that it’s a safe colourful festival for you.

Chemical colours will also damage your hair, no matter what. They seep into your scalp to dry your hair strands from the roots. While organic colours are safe for both the hair and scalp.

Protects the eyes

You cannot put your eyes at risk, at any moment! It often happens, when the chemicals of the colours get into your eyes and cause a burning sensation. This may also lead to severe internal damages. Organic colours, on the other hand, will cause no such harm to your eyes and get washed in one splash of water.

Easy on your clothes

Although we all remain excited about a Holi wardrobe, chemical colours may also damage the fabric of your clothes and remain tough on it. No matter what, you don’t want to throw away that fancy attire after wearing it once! The harsh chemicals are very stubborn when it comes to washing. But on the other hand, with organic colours, clothes can easily be ridden off the colours as it’s easy to remove the stains.

Environment and pet friendly

Synthetic colours have always had a very negative impact on the environment as well as animals. The chemicals in them often cause the decay of plants and other micro-organisms, causing tremendous harm to the environment. The colours, if splashed on stray animals and pets, can also cause skin irritation. Organic and natural colours, on the other hand, is safer to use because of its natural extracts.

Easy to make

With organic colours, you can also save yourself a fortune as they can also be prepared at home with natural ingredients. The most popular colour of Holi, Gulal, can be easily made by mixing turmeric powder, arrowroot powder, crushed marigold petals and powdered orange peel. Similarly, soaking Tesu flowers overnight will give you a natural saffron colour, which you can enjoy splashing wherever (with consent)! One may also get natural pink or saffron coloured dry powder, mix ground beetroot or turmeric with besan and add water to make a paste.