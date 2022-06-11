Hizbul Terrorist Neutralized In Kulgam Encounter, Operation Continues: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday confirmed death of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district.

According to an official, the encounter happened after the police launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora area of the south Kashmir district following a specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.

" KulgamEncounterUpdate:01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.

@JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

The operation is going on, he said.