Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hindu Groups In Uttar Pradesh Warns Of 'Love Jihad' By Muslim Mehendi Artists Ahead Of Karva Chauth

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opened 13 Mehendi stalls with Hindu artists for putting Mehendi on women. They have ensured to cross-check their religion via their Aadhar Cards. 

Women posing with Mehendi on their hands.
Women posing with Mehendi on their hands. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 3:55 pm

Members of the right-wing religious group, Hindu Mahasabha, have warned of consequences if artists from any other community apply Mehendi on the hands of women in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh ahead of Karva Chauth. 

Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Khatauli, said that youth from a certain religious sect have other things in mind in 'the guise of putting Mehendi'. According to a report by India Today, he said, "They conduct love jihad under the guise of this [mehndi work]. There have been many such cases. My request [to Hindu women] is to apply mehndi at home or from shops and beauty parlours opened by our community members."

Meanwhile, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opened 13 Mehendi stalls with Hindu artists for putting Mehendi on women. They have ensured to cross-check their religion via their Aadhar Cards. 

The Hindu-right wing members have requested women to visit people from 'their own community', who would understand the significance of the Hindu festival. 

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to sunset to pray for the long-lives of their husbands. 

Tags

National VHP Vishwa Hindu Parishad Love Jihad Karva Chauth Hindu Festival Hindu-Muslim Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Muzzafarnagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face