Hindu Groups In Uttar Pradesh Warns Of 'Love Jihad' By Muslim Mehendi Artists Ahead Of Karva Chauth

Members of the right-wing religious group, Hindu Mahasabha, have warned of consequences if artists from any other community apply Mehendi on the hands of women in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh ahead of Karva Chauth.

Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Khatauli, said that youth from a certain religious sect have other things in mind in 'the guise of putting Mehendi'. According to a report by India Today, he said, "They conduct love jihad under the guise of this [mehndi work]. There have been many such cases. My request [to Hindu women] is to apply mehndi at home or from shops and beauty parlours opened by our community members."

Meanwhile, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opened 13 Mehendi stalls with Hindu artists for putting Mehendi on women. They have ensured to cross-check their religion via their Aadhar Cards.

The Hindu-right wing members have requested women to visit people from 'their own community', who would understand the significance of the Hindu festival.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to sunset to pray for the long-lives of their husbands.