Himachal Pradesh: Class 12th Board Examinations Result Out With 93.91 Pass Percentage

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday announced the results of class 12th board examinations, in which 93.91 per cent students were declared successful, an official said.

Chairperson HP Education Board Dr Suresh Kumar Sony said that the examination result has been 93.91 percent. A total of 88,013 candidates had appeared in this exam.

82,342 candidates were declared passed, 3,379 have got compartment, he added. Girls have secured the top 10 positions in arts stream.

In terms of improvement in the results, the overall pass percentage for HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 has seen marginal improvement from 92.77 per cent last year.

Vani Gautam of SVPM Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin of district Bilaspur, has secured the first position in the state by securing 99.8 percent marks in the arts stream.

Tanisha Bhardwaj of Government Senior Secondary School, Thethal, District Una has secured the first position by securing 98 per cent marks in commerce stream across the state.

Kshitij Sharma of Hamirpur's New Gurukul Public School Gopal Nagar Distt Hamirpur, Shagun Rana of Ishan Public school Har Samloti of Kangra district and Akshita Sharma Barthi of Bilaspur district shared the top position in science stream by securing 98.06 per cent marks.

(With PTI inputs)