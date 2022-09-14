Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Himachal Government To Spend Rs 1,010 Crore To Promote Crop Diversification

Himachal Pradesh agriculture minister Virendra Kanwar on Wednesday said the state government will spend Rs 1,010 crore to promote crop diversification and improve the farmers' economic condition.

A farmworker spraying pesticides over crops in Haryana
A farmworker spraying pesticides over crops in Haryana Narendra Bisht/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:33 pm

"Special emphasis is being laid on diversification of crops. Rs 1,010 crore will be spent under this project in the state so that the economic condition of the farmers can be strengthened," Kanwar said

The minister was here to lay the foundation stone of a building of the additional director of agriculture office to be constructed at a cost of Rs 247 lakh in Dharamsala. 

Minister said that for the welfare of farmers, the Himachal Pradesh government has started Praakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, under which more than 1.71 lakh farmers have benefited and the government has spent Rs 58.46 crore on this scheme.

He said that under Mukhyamantri Krishi Utpadan Sanrakshan Yojna, a provision of subsidy has been made for fencing of fields, anti-hail nets, and poly sheets. The subsidy is also being given for horticulture development through the implementation of the Integrated Horticulture Mission

Kanwar said that the government has promoted asafoetida cultivation in Kullu and Mandi and saffron cultivation in Lahaul. Also, the environment of Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts has been found suitable for the cultivation of cinnamon and a target has been set to plant 10 lakh cinnamon saplings in this area. 

"For this, an MoU is being signed with IHBT Palampur under which 40,000 cinnamon saplings will be given to the farmers every year," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

