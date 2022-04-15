Himachal Divas: Read The Journey From A Central Territory To Full State

Himachal Divas is observed on 15 April to mark the day the state first came into being in 1948. Thirty princely states were integrated to form the centrally administered territory of Himachal Pradesh.

The state was then governed by a Chief Commissioner who was aided and advised by an advisory council that consisted of nine persons – three of whom were from erstwhile princely states and six were public representatives.

Here is the timeline of Himachal Pradesh's journey from being a centrally administered territory to a full-fledged state.

1951: Himachal Pradesh became a “Part C” state. It was governed by Lieutenant Governor with a 36-member legislative assembly. The first assembly elections were held in 1952.

1954: The state of Bilaspur, another Part C state, was merged with Himachal Pradesh.

1956: The majority of the States Reorganisation Committee recommended the merger of Himachal Pradesh with Punjab, but Chairman Justice Fazal Ali’s dissent ensured it remained a separate entity.

1956: Following the refusal to merge with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh was made a union territory. The legislative assembly ceased to exist with the UT destination. The state came to have a territorial council with limited powers.

1963: After efforts by the people and politicians from Himachal, a bill was passed in 1963 by the Parliament that provided legislative assemblies and council of ministers to certain union territories – including Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal’s territorial council became a legislative assembly with a strength of 43 that included two nominated members.

1966: During the division of Punjab into Punjabi-speaking Punjab and Hindi-speaking Haryana, Kangra and other hilly areas of Punjab were transferred to Himachal Pradesh.

With the addition, the number of assembly seats increased to

1970: The Parliament passed the State of Himachal Pradesh Act, paving the way for Himachal Pradesh to become a full-fledged state.

1971: Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of Union of India on 25 January 1971.

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made the announcement of the full-statehood at Shimla’s historic Ridge Maidan. Following the 1971-72 delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats was further increased to 68.