Hilton India and Sakurafresh Brew Up a Strategic Beverage Partnership Programme

As part of its commitment to provide guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton India announced a strategic beverage partnership programme with Sakurafresh Beverage and Food. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership to drive innovation, sustainability and healthy beverage products across all participating Hilton properties in India, showcasing the global award-winning Sakurafresh’s zero-alcohol liqueurs, spirits and cocktail bitters.

Early access to new beverage products, exclusive menus, cocktail recipes, crafting innovative and creative healthy drinks are hallmarks of this partnership, which will ensure catering to consumer preferences towards zero-alcohol beverages.

“As we work to continuously enhance our food and beverage offerings in India to deliver unique experiences focused on health and well-being, we are thrilled to announce the strategic beverage partnership with Sakurafresh Beverage and Food,” said Mr. Prashant Kulkarni, Director F&B, India-Hilton. “This collaboration will enable an elevated on-property beverage experience that will meet the evolving needs of today’s guests who choose to be sober yet socially engage with family, friends or business associates with healthier options.”

As part of the strategic partnership, the Sober Soirée series of zero-alcohol cocktail menus will be launched in all participating properties across India in February 2022. A brand-new beverage menu—curated exclusively by Sakurafresh Beverage and Food—will put drinks and health together on the table, keeping in mind changing preferences of consumers for healthier beverage options and mindful social drinking. Sober Soirée series will continue to adapt and inspire creative cocktails throughout the year in line with consumer preferences and demand for zero-alcohol drinks.

There is a growing set of consumers who are exploring zero- alcohol drinks, and this collaboration will work towards creating innovative beverage options for these consumers. Several industry reports indicate an increasing preference of zero-alcoholic spirits, liqueurs and cocktails. The sober curiosity movement, for instance, with low-to-no alcohol by volume (ABV) alcoholic beverages, is gaining momentum around the world with more people mindful of their health and drinking habits. In fact, according to the Social Standards’ July 2020 COVID-19 Insights: Food & Beverage Report, the “non-alcoholic [category] grew 22% year-over-year (comparing May-Jul 2019 to May-Jul 2020)."

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mr Naveen MV, Group Managing Director, Sakurafresh Beverage and Food, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Hilton India. As one of the global innovation leaders in the zero-alcohol liqueurs and spirits segment worldwide, Sakurafresh Beverage and Food looks forward to collaborating with Hilton properties in India and working alongside their beverage team on creating a unique experience for hotel guests. Our zero-alcohol award-winning liqueurs, spirits and bitters will drive innovative-creative cocktails and straight pours. Guests and consumers in India are starting to expect and demand drinks that they are excited to consume, even when abstaining from alcohol.”