Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

High Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Abbas Ansari

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case. 

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari
Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:46 pm

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas Ansari in connection with an arms licence case. 

The bail plea is being heard in the court of Justice D K Singh.

Moving the plea, Abbas had said he was innocent and victimised due to political vendetta.  

Opposing the plea, the state counsel argued that the arms and cartridges recovered from him were made of metal, and metallic items are not used in sports.

The special MP-MLA Court on August 24 had declared him an absconder in the case.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas obtained a gun license from Lucknow and later he got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased many arms at the changed address.  

Related stories

ED Raids BSP MP Afzal Ansari In Money Laundering Case Against Brother Mukhtar Ansari

ED Raids In UP, Delhi In money Laundering Case Against Mukhtar Ansari

Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Of Land Seized In Case Against Former UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari

Police had filed a charge sheet against him on December 24, 2020.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Abbas Ansari Lucknow Bench Mukhtar Ansari's MLA Allahabad High Court Arms License Case Anticipatory Bail Plea Mafia-turned Politician
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?