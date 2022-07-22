Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hideout Busted In Jammu-Kashmir’s Doda; Arms, Explosive Material Recovered

Security forces on Friday busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

undefined
Hideout busted in J-K’s Doda; arms, explosive material recovered

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:32 pm

Security forces on Friday busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

On specific information, the J and K Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Khasodi Chansar forest of Gandoh area and busted an old hideout of terrorists, a statement issued by police said.

One Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), one UBGL grenade, one RPG shell, 25 electronic detonators, and two UBGL accessories were recovered from the hideout in a rusted condition, it said.

A case was registered at Gandoh police station in this connection and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The area from where the arms and explosive material were recovered was infested with militancy in the past, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) One UBGL Grenade One RPG Shell 25 Electronic Detonators Security Forces Busted A Hideout Recovered Arms And Explosive Material Jammu And Kashmir's Doda District Police Officials
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General