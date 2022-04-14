With contractor’s last written message holding Karnataka state minister KS Eshwarappa responsible for forcing him to commit suicide, a major political storm has brewed in the state. The pressure is on Basvaraj Bommai government to act against the accused.

Here is everything we know in the case so far

1 Contractor Santosh Patil’s body was found in a lodge in Karnataka’s Udupi.

2 KS Eshwarappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in Bommai's government, has been accused of commission by civil contractor Santosh Patil, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

3 Patil reportedly in his last phone message had held Eshwarappa “solely” responsible for his death, however the later has denied allegations against him.

4 On March 30, Patil, who had claimed himself to be a BJP worker, alleged that he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment but Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs four crore work.

5 Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for executing a civic work in Hindalga village in Belagavi i

6 The First Information Report or FIR accuses the minister of driving contractor Santosh Patil to suicide, the reports said.

7 Despite consistent pressure on Eshwarappa to resign from his post to pave way for impartial investigation, he hasn’t earlier ready to resign from his position, while CM Bommai has insisted that law will take its own course.

8 The Opposition Congress is milking on the situation, and insisting that Patil’s death is not “suicide” but “murder”.

9 Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa has announced to step down from his position.

10 "I have served as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in the Karnataka government. I have taken a decision today to resign from my ministerial position,"he said.

Meanwhile, the family of contractor Santosh Patil said they are not bothered about the resignation of Eshwarappa and demanded his arrest. for abetting the suicide

"...what my brother had mentioned in the WhatsApp message, same thing I had mentioned in my complaint, and all the three accused mentioned in the FIR must be arrested," Patil's family said. (With inputs from PTI)