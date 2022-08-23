Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Home National

Hemant Soren Announces Incentive Up To Rs 15k Per Month For AYUSH Practitioners

Soren said that for the development of the AYUSH sector, his government will soon start a course where Unani, Ayurvedic, and Homeopathic systems will be taught.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced an incentive for AYUSH practitioners

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 7:59 am

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 per month for AYUSH practitioners to motivate them to improve their performance. 

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function for distribution of appointment letters to 217 newly recruited community health officers (CHOs), who were selected on a contractual basis under the AYUSH sector.

“The government has decided to give incentive up to Rs 15,000 per month in addition to salary. If you do better work throughout the year, then I will arrange to give you better incentives,” the chief minister said.

Soren said that for the development of the AYUSH sector, his government will soon start a course where Unani, Ayurvedic, and Homeopathic systems will be taught. Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among the Jharkhand government and Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Under the agreement, the people of Jharkhand will be able to get free cardiac treatment at the facilities.

(With PTI inputs)

