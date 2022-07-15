Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Gujarat, Weathermen Predict No Immediate Respite

Gujarat: Large parts of the state have been witnessing heavy showers since the last one week.

Continuous rainfall in Gujarat from last one week. (File photo-Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:10 pm

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Friday with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 6 am, officials said.

There appears to be no immediate respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra in the next 24 hours.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said since the monsoon is still active over Gujarat, considerable rainfall was recorded between 6 am and 10 am on Friday in Valsad and Navsari districts of south Gujarat and Gir Somnath district of Saurashtra region. 

Large parts of the state have been witnessing heavy showers since the last one week.

In the 24-hour period that ended at 6 am of Friday, Kaprada taluka of Valsad recorded 253 mm downpour. 

It was followed by Chikhli of Navsari (244 mm), Sutrapada of Gir Somnath (240 mm), Gandevi or Navsari (231 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (212 mm), Navsari taluka (211 mm) and Jalalpor of Navsari (183 mm), the SEOC said.

On Friday, Talala taluka of Gir Somnath received 60 mm rainfall between 6 am and 10am, followed by Kaprada of Valsad (49 mm), Veraval of Gir Somnath (47 mm) and 38 mm in Gandevi taluka of Navsari.

The IMD has also warned that "extremely heavy rainfall" may occur at isolated places in Navsari and Dang districts of south Gujarat and at some places in Saurashtra region, mainly Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath in the next 24 hours. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

