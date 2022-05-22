Sunday, May 22, 2022
Healthier Options On Menu For Business Class Passengers Of Vistara

The airline has been making a conscious effort to add healthier options to the menu such as a selection of thoughtfully crafted salads enriched with whole foods, superfoods, and protein. 

Vistara providing healthier menu options

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 12:17 pm

Regional delicacies such as narkel bora malai curry and healthier options such as Greek salad with linseed feta are being offered to Vistara business class passengers of flights with flying time of 90 plus minutes, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer Deepak Rajawat said.

"In addition to continuing some of the customer favourite menus, we have been incorporating healthier food options to our in-flight dining in the last two-three months," Rajawat told PTI in an email interview.

"Some of the options we offer include the classic Greek salad with linseed feta, quinoa salad and barley, chickpeas and sprouts. Among the bread choices, we offer several varieties on rotation basis and some healthier alternatives include ragi, multigrain and whole wheat breads," Rajawat noted.

"Additionally, passengers can enjoy the goodness of cold pressed juices like valencia orange (on all breakfast flights), aamras, sugarcane and berry delight," he said. The airline also offers a choice of beverages prepared in-house that include freshly squeezed sweet lime juice, watermelon juice, fresh lemon water, buttermilk, etc, he mentioned.

Vistara -- a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines -- operates a fleet of 51 aircraft to domestic as well as international destinations. Rajawat told PTI that Vistara introduced the regional dishes starting May 1. "It is currently being offered in business class as part of lunch and dinner service on flights with flying time of 90 minutes and above, on select routes," he said.

"From the authentic Maharashtrian amti recipe on a flight from Mumbai to a kadle gassi from Bangalore, or a narkel bora malai curry from our kitchens in Kolkata – our endeavour has been to offer a distinguished dining experience with local cuisines and diverse flavours to our passengers," he said.

Business class passengers on flights from Delhi can choose dishes such as diwani handi, dal maharani, subz miloni, Amritsari dal, bhindi do piaz and dal makhni, he said. Similarly, business class passengers on flights from Mumbai can have regional dishes such as masala vangi, trevti dal, mangodi shak, malwani subz and lobia masala.

Chettinad veg curry, avarakkai chana porial, tomato rice, katrikai thokku, thengai sadam, yam varuval, sorakai peanut masala and avial is being served to business class passengers on flights from Chennai, he said. 

Business class passengers on flights from Benglauru can choose from regional delicacies such as urulai podiums, Coorgi veg biryani, ulli theeyal and beans foogath, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

