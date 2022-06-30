Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HC To Hear PILs Against Jharkhand CM Again On July 5

The court fixed the next date of hearing on July 5. A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad heard the petitions for the entire day. The proceedings started at 10.30 AM and continued till 4.30 PM.

undefined
The Jharkhand HC heard the PILs related to alleged money laundering against CM Hemant Soren and his aides.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:08 pm

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday heard the public interest litigations related to alleged money laundering and office of profit against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his aides.

The court fixed the next date of hearing on July 5. A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad heard the petitions for the entire day. The proceedings started at 10.30 AM and continued till 4.30 PM.

Petitioner Shiv Shankar Sharma has claimed that Soren had obtained a mining lease in his name while holding the office of the chief minister. In another petition, he alleged that there are several shell companies which are connected to the CM and his close aides.

Related stories

Probe Against Hemant Soren: No Interim Order From SC On Jharkhand Govt Appeal Challenging High Court Order

Jharkhand Seeks Urgent SC Hearing On Maintainability Of Plea For Probe Against CM

Claiming that those companies have been formed only on paper to launder ill-gotten money, Sharma’s counsel Rajiv Kumar sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Soren was defended by Delhi-based senior advocate Meenakshi Arora while Kapil Sibbal appeared for the state government.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National HC Hear PILs Against Jharkhand CM Division Bench Chief Justice Companies Mining Lease Money Laundering Ill-gotten Money
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan