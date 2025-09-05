HC Suspends Life Sentence of Satlok Ashram Head Rampal In Disciples’ Death Case

Punjab & Haryana HC suspends life sentence of Rampal in Barwala case.
Five disciples died during a police standoff at Satlok Ashram on Nov 19, 2014.
Rampal was convicted in 2018 for murder, conspiracy, and wrongful confinement.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of Satlok Ashram head Rampal, seven years after he was convicted in a case related to the death of five of his disciples.
In 2018, Rampal and several followers were found guilty in two separate cases of murder, wrongful confinement, and criminal conspiracy. These cases were registered at Barwala police station in Hisar district following a violent confrontation between police and Rampal’s supporters on November 19, 2014.
During the standoff, police attempted to arrest Rampal after he failed to appear in court despite repeated summons. Thousands of his followers had gathered inside the Satlok Ashram premises, leading to clashes. In the incident, five people, including four women, died. Several others, including police personnel and devotees, sustained injuries.
Rampal was subsequently arrested and faced multiple criminal charges. The Hisar court awarded him a life sentence in 2018 in connection with the deaths.
With Thursday’s order, the High Court has suspended his life term while his appeal against the conviction is pending.