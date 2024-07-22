The Rise And Fall Of Sant Rampal: From ‘Descendant Of Kabir’ To Life Imprisonment

Rampal claims to have performed miracles, stating that "thousands of people have got their chronic illnesses cured" and "ruined families have become prosperous again" after coming into contact with him. His followers believed in these miracles, with practices centred around the milk which was used to bathe him. This milk was later made into kheer prasad, which they considered essential for the miracles. A follower, Manoj told The Indian Express that the milk poured on Rampal during meditation was believed to imbue the kheer with miraculous properties. Another follower, Krishan, added that the kheer contained the "fruit of his meditation."