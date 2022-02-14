Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

HC Directs Courts In P'cherry To Pass Orders After Verifying Original Documents

The writ on hand has been filed to direct the Registrar of Marriages here to issue the marriage certificate 32 of 1969 indicating her name as Gnanalossany Valmy and that of her parents as (father) as Zeganadin Valmy and (mother) as Virammalle Valmy.

HC Directs Courts In P'cherry To Pass Orders After Verifying Original Documents
Madras High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 9:39 pm

The Madras High Court has directed the lower courts in Puducherry to entertain applications for change in names, age and other details in Marriage Certificates only after verifying the original documents and after conducting an enquiry in the manner prescribed under law. The Civil Courts are bound to conduct an enquiry in such circumstances, if any application is filed seeking rectification of names or otherwise, Justice R Subramanian said while disposing of a writ petition filed in 2013 by a woman, recently.

The writ on hand has been filed to direct the Registrar of Marriages here to issue the marriage certificate 32 of 1969 indicating her name as Gnanalossany Valmy and that of her parents as (father) as Zeganadin Valmy and (mother) as Virammalle Valmy. The petitioner submitted that at the time of marriage, the authority concerned had entered the name of her parents as “Jagannathan Vallmy” and “Anjalatsi Ammal”. She was not conversant with English and did not notice the error. She is a French citizen and the manner in which the names are spelt differs from the English.

Her father is also a French citizen. She sought to apply for citizenship for her daughter and only at that time she noticed the errors and accordingly, sought for rectification. But the Registrar of Marriages here had rejected her plea. Hence the present writ petition. After going through the orders of the lower courts in Puducherry, the judge noticed that they had been passed in favour of the petitioner without verifying the basic documents. The originals were not verified and more specifically, the Civil Court records with reference to the French Civil Code were also not verified before passing the orders.

Related stories

Puducherry Adds 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,243

Will Function In Tandem With Elected Govt In Puducherry: LG

Puducherry Govt Should Reject NEET To Help Poor, Rural Students: Narayanasamy

Such a practice of issuing an order by Courts can never be appreciated. The Courts are bound to conduct an enquiry in such circumstances, if any application is filed seeking rectification of names or otherwise. If such a procedure is followed, there is every possibility of abuse of process of law. Any such rectification of name or otherwise must be done by conducting a proper enquiry and after verifying the original Civil  court records if it is maintained with reference to the French Civil Code, which is enforceable in Puducherry, the neighbouring Union Territory, the judge added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Madras High Court Puducherry Indian Courts Court Marriage Puducherry Madras
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Municipal, Planning Bodies Can’t Be Compelled To Acquire Non-Suitable Land: SC

Excited Children, Anxious Parents: Delhi Schools Reopen For All Classes Following Prolonged Closure

COVID-19: Delhi Records 586 Cases, Four Deaths; Positivity Rate At 1.37 Per Cent

Excise Department Warns Liquor Stores In Delhi For Flouting Covid Guidelines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World