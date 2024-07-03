National

Hathras Stampede: Bodies On Floor, Teary Eyed Kin | Grim Scenes After Tragedy

At least 121 people have lost their lives were 28 were injured in a stampede that took place during a sansad conducted by a self-proclaimed godman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday. Heart-wrenching visuals showed the victims, mostly women, lying lifeless on floors and bodies being loaded on pickup trucks after the tragedy struck due to overcrowding at the religious event.