Hanuman Jayanti Clashes: 9 Arrested After Jehangirpuri Violence In Delhi | 10 Developments

Sectarian violence erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured. Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas. Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy told PTI that it was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year.

''When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted," Roy said. "The police personnel deployed with the procession intervened and brought the situation under control but because of the stone pelting, some policemen were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. '''The situation is under control. All senior officers are on the spot. Since it is a sensitive area, additional police forces have been made available," he said.

According to information received so far, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured, said an official.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari said the "attack" on the procession was "not a spontaneous incident, but a conspiracy".

Additional police forces have been rushed to the region and other communally sensitive areas. Former AAP minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra said the stone pelting on the procession was a "terrorist attack" and demanded immediate expulsion of illigal immigrants from the country.

The Delhi BJP president said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urge him to order a probe into the violence. He also questioned how the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in Delhi were provided water and electricity connections."I want to ask (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal why is he providing water and electricity to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city," he said in a video message.

No immediate response was available from the ruling AAP government in Delhi on Gupta's allegations.The BJP leader also appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace and added that a party delegation will visit the area. The guilty must be punished, he added. North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who had earlier raised the issue of illegal immigrants living in the city, said those protecting such settlers were a "bigger" threat.

"Illegal migrants are big threat and need to be investigated as they are spoiling the harmony of our nation. People who are protecting and helping them settle here are a bigger threat!," he tweeted after the incident.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra, who was accused by the opposition for inciting violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami, said papers of all illegal immigrants should be checked and they should be immediately expelled. "The attack on Hanuman Jayanti procession was not a 'Sanyog' (spontaneous) but a 'Prayog' (experiment). It was a terrorist attack. The settlements of Bangladeshi trespassers was now involved in attacks," he said.

10 Developments of the story -

1. Nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured in the stone-pelting and the clash that followed, police have said.

2. Among those injured is Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medhalal Meena. He has suffered a bullet injury in his hand and how he was shot is not yet known. His condition is stable, police said.

3. Police have arrested 9 people in connection with the stone-pelting and the violence. Police sources said more suspects have been identified using CCTV footage and videos on social media and efforts are underway to arrest them.

4. Police have registered a case under sections relating to rioting, attempt to murder and Arms Act. Ten teams of officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been formed to investigate the matter.

5. Police sources said preliminary investigation into the violence points to a conspiracy angle.

6. Last night, police kept vigil in several sensitive areas. Senior police officer Sanjay Sen dismissed rumours about tension in parts of North-east Delhi, which saw riots in 2020. Police said there is peace and appealed to people not to believe rumours doing the rounds on social media.

7. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana yesterday said that the situation is being closely monitored. "Additional forces have been sent to troubled areas and senior officials have been asked to stay in their respective areas to monitor the situation and supervise patrolling," he told NDTV.

8. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Mr Asthana and Delhi Police's Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, and asked them to handle the matter sensitively. Sources said a copy of the probe report will be sent to the Home Ministry too.

9. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he said on Twitter.

10. Speaking to reporters in the capital, he said the country cannot progress without peace. "Everyone needs to maintain peace and order. If required, there are the police and agencies. The central government is responsible for maintaining peace here. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace," he said.