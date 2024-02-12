Haldwani Violence: Police Station To Come Up On Land Freed From Encroachment, Says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a police station would be constructed on the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week after authorities razed an "illegally built" madrasa.

Referring to the Haldwani violence, the chief minister, who came here to participate in the Nari Shakti Mahotsav, said the manner in which police personnel and journalists were "attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough".