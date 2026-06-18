Habbey Teron to be BJP Candidate for Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker

BJP MLA Habbey Teron will be the party's candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Teron is the BJP MLA from Amri (ST) Hills in West Karbi Anglong district.
''I am pleased to announce that Dr Habbey Teron, Hon'ble MLA from Amri (ST) Hills, will be our candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly,'' Sarma said in a post on X.
''A medical professional by training and the first elected representative from the newly created Amri constituency, Dr Teron represents the aspirations of our tribal communities, and will further strengthen the voice of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the legislative process. I extend my best wishes to Dr Teron,'' he said.
The assembly's budget session begins on July 6.
Veteran BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass was elected the Speaker of the 126-member house in the first session of the 16th assembly in May.
The NDA returned to power in Assam for the third successive term with 102 seats. The BJP won 82 seats and its alliance partners – the AGP and BPF – bagged 10 each.