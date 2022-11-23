Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Guru Tegh Bahadur's Sacrifice Will Be Remembered For aAl Times To Come: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his martyrdom day and said his sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come.

President Droupadi Murmu speaks after taking oath in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu speaks after taking oath in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 6:29 pm



"I pay my homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on the occasion of his Martyrdom Day. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for the sake of Dharma. It is rightly said about him that “Sir Diya Par Saar Na Diya”. His sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come," she said.

Murmu said: "He is called ‘Hind ki Chadar’ as his martyrdom is seen as a sacrifice for humanity".

"Let us all take a pledge to adopt Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings of unity and brotherhood in our lives," the president said.

(Inputs from PTI)

