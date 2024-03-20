Gujarat University Attack: Gambian Delegation Visits Campus Days After Foreign Students Attacked Over Namaz

A Gambian delegation visited the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and held a meeting with its vice chancellor over safety measures in the backdrop of an attack on foreign students, allegedly for offering namaz in the varsity's hostel premises.
Around 30 students from the West African country reportedly study at the state-run university in Ahmedabad.
On March 16, around two dozen people barged into the university's hostel and objected to students from foreign countries offering namaz at one of the blocks during the ongoing month of Ramzan, police had said.
Advertisement
Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted by the group and two of them -- one each from Sri Lanka and Tajikistan -- were hospitalised after the incident, they said.
After the visit on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta said that the delegation, comprising officials from the High Commission of Gambia in New Delhi, expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by university authorities for the safety of students after the March 16 incident, a news agency PTI report mentioned.
"It was a follow-up meeting by the Gambian delegation following the incident. They wanted to meet us because nearly 30 students from Gambia study in this university. The delegation wanted to know if their students are safe," the report quoted Gupta as saying.
Advertisement
The delegation comprised a deputy high commissioner, a first secretary and a student representative.
Gupta said the Gambian officials were informed of the steps taken by the university to ensure safety and security of students after the incident. "During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with our measures. They were also satisfied with the assurance we gave them about students' safety," Gupta said.
Following the March 16 incident, an FIR was registered against 20 to 25 unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property and criminal trespass, among others.
Five persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, which prompted the university to relocate foreign students to a new wing and engage ex-servicemen to bolster security. The varsity authorities decided to shift international students to a separate hostel designated for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) within three days.
Additionally, a foreign student advisory committee has also been established, along with the deployment of ex-Army personnel to fortify the hostel premises' security.