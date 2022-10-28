Gujarat Sees 30 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Gujarat on Friday reported 30 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality that took the tally of infections to 12,76,662 and the toll to 11,039, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 12,65,182 after 60 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

The single casualty of the day was reported from Ahmedabad, the official said.

The state now has 441 active cases, with three patients in critical condition, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of eight cases, followed by Valsad with six, Surat with five, Vadodara with three, and Navsari with two, among others, the official said.

Gujarat has so far administered 12.74 crore vaccine doses, with 4,915 people taking the shot on Friday, he added.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,662, new cases 30, death toll 11,039, discharged 12,65,182, active cases 441, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)