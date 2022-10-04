Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Gujarat: Revellers At Garba Venue Attacked In Kheda District

Some intruders attacked revellers at a Garba venue in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, injuring at least six.

Garba dance
Updated: 04 Oct 2022 9:29 am

At least six persons were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Tuesday.

Police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night, said an official.

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.
"Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," he said, adding that a home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured. 

Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organized on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said. 

