Gujarat Reports 196 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,673

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 196 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths linked to the infection, raising the overall tally to 12,70,266 and the toll to 11,011, the state health department said.

With 275 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,57,582, it said.

One coronavirus patient each died in Bhavnagar, Valsad and Rajkot, raising the toll to 11,011, said the department in a release.

Gujarat now has 1,673 active cases, of which 12 patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 57 new cases, Surat 35, Vadodara 43, Rajkot 14, Valsad 11 and Kutch eight cases, among others, it said.

With 68,561 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12.35 crore, said the department.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,70,266, new cases 196, death toll 11,011, discharged 12,57,582, active cases 1,673, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input