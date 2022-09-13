Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Gujarat Reports 187 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,259

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 7:54 pm

Gujarat reported 187 fresh Covid-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 12,72,611 and the toll to 11,024, the state health department said.

With 216 patients recovering from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,60,328, it said. Of the three new coronavirus-linked fatalities, two patients died in Ahmedabad and one in Gir Somnath, said the department in a release.

The state's tally of active cases now stands at 1,259, of which three patients are critical, said the release. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 55 new Covid-19 cases, Surat 54, Vadodara 29, Valsad 10 and Rajkot nine cases, among others, it said.

With 1.44 lakh people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12.52 crore, said the department.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,72,611, new cases 187, death toll 11,024, discharged 12,60,328, active cases 1,259, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Gujarat COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Covid-19 Death Toll Novel Coronavirus India Covid-19 Vaccination
